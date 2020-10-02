UP Minister Reveals Hathras SP & 4 Cops Suspended Primarily For Victim's Midnight Funeral

After the suspension of five policemen including the Hathras SP, Uttar Pradesh cabinet Siddarth Nath Singh on Friday revealed that the 'midnight funeral' was the reason for their suspension. Participating in Republic TV's Debate with Arnab Goswami, Singh said that the government did not prescribe to the Hathras gangrape victim's funeral allegedly done without the consent of the kin on Wednesday. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Nath: 'Suspended for midnight funeral'

#HathrasTapes | Action has been taken against the SP and DSP, and primarily it has been done because of the midnight funeral, because the government doesn't prescribe with this. Action will be taken as per the law: Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Cabinet Minister pic.twitter.com/CMYkMzQeTZ — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2020

Hathras SP and 4 others suspended

Cracking down on negligent police officers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. The 3-member SIT constituted by Adityanath will submit its complete report in 7 days and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member has been announced.

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12. Politicians from Samajwadi Party, AAP and Trinamool have clashed with police who have stopped them from entering Hathras - which has been sealed with the police not allowing media people or politicians to enter till the SIT completes its probe.