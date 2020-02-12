The Debate
Hope President Trump's Visit To India Sets Course For Even Closer Ties: US Ambassador

General News

The US ambassador to India Ken Juster responded to PM Modi's tweet and stated that he hopes President Trump's visit to India will strengthen the Indo-US ties

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ken Juster

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness over the upcoming visit of the President of the United States (POTUS), U.S. Ambassador to India Ken Juster took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his hope that the visit by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will strengthen the ties between India and the United States of America.

READ | 'India will accord memorable welcome': PM Modi delighted at Donald Trump's upcoming visit

PM Modi expresses his happiness over Prez. Trump's visit 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to his official Twitter handle to express his happiness over the upcoming visit of the POTUS. Modi, who in Trump's own words, shares a good relationship with him also announced that India will accord a memorable welcome to the esteemed guests. 

PM Modi also drew commonalities between India's and the US's commitment to democracy and pluralism. A friendship between both the nations termed as 'robust' also has been called by the Prime Minister to augur well for the entire world. 

India's envoy to Washington DC, Taranjit Singh Sandhu stated that the US President's forthcoming visit is a "reflection of the strong personal rapport" between Trump and Modi. "It also demonstrates their strong desire to take the relationship to new heights."

READ | 'Kem Chho Trump', mega-roadshow, Sabarmati tour: India plans big for US President's visit

Donald Trump to visit Motera Stadium

President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend and claimed that PM said they will have five to seven million people to receive them through Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium. Addressing reporters in White House on Wednesday, Trump hinted at a possible trade deal with India on the cards during the visit. 

He said, "I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions and millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium). PM Modi is a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India." On the Motera stadium, President Trump said that it is the largest cricket stadium in the world and has almost completed construction.

READ | Trump excited to visit Motera: All you need to know about the largest cricket stadium

READ | Donald Trump says PM Modi told him '5-7 million people' will greet them at Ahmedabad

Published:
