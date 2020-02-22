Priyanka Vadra Fires Broadside At 'Namaste Trump' Organizer, Slams Lack Of Transparency

On Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra raised multiple questions over the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Claiming that Rs.100 crore was being spent on the function, she reckoned that it was being funneled through the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, the organizer. Moreover, she alleged that there was total confusion over the identity of the members of the committee. Thereafter, Vadra claimed that there was a lack of transparency on whether money had been allocated by different Central government ministries to the committee.

Priyanka Vadra tweeted, “Rs.100 crore is being spent on the arrival of US President Donald Trump. But this money is being spent via a Committee. The members of the Committee themselves don’t know that they are the members of such a committee. Does the country not have a right to know that which Ministry has given how much money to the committee? What is the government hiding in the garb of the committee?”

Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti holds meeting

The present debate was sparked off by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar’s revelation that the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was being organised by Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. Both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a crowd of more than one lakh people as part of the event. As per reports, Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel is the chairperson of the Committee. Earlier in the day, the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti held a meeting in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Meeting of Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, the organiser of 'Namaste Trump' event, being held in Ahmedabad. The 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at Motera Stadium on 24th February. pic.twitter.com/fs8LhQOcS8 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

'Namaste Trump' event

The 'Namaste Trump' event has been designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' organised in Houston last year. A huge stage is being set up at the centre of the Motera stadium that would have the speeches of PM Narendra Modi and the US President. Around the stage would be VVIP seating for the Trump delegation, top diplomats, Indian Ministers, as also the Gujarat Cabinet. The BJP Gujarat unit and as many as 72 other social organizations have been tasked with bringing people to fill the stadium, as also line the roads that Trump carcade would take from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram and Motera stadium.

