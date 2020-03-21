Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh Tests Negative For Coronavirus

In a big relief for the state government, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for Coronavirus. The reports were released on Saturday afternoon.

Health minister tests negative

Dr. Sudhir Singh, in charge of the isolation ward at Lucknow's King George's Medical University, stated that the Health Minister was not in danger of the virus and also added that twenty-eight others who he comes in contact with have also tested negative. Jai Pratap Singh had come in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor at a party recently, and on Friday it was announced that she had tested positive and was thus admitted to a hospital.

At least 25 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms and that the results came back positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice. Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed after six days after her return, and that she was feeling alright.

Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport.

She had travelled to London a few days back. She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel.

At least 270 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Globally, around 11,400 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,76,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 180 other countries.

