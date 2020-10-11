Vadodara Hospital introduces 'music & laughter therapy' as a part of COVID-19 treatment

COVID-19 patients of a hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara have begun 'music therapy' a part of their coronavirus treatment. Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital in Vadodra plays soothing music for the coronavirus patients to 'boost their morale'. According to hospital officials, laughter therapy is also a part of the treatment for the patients.

Dr Belim Obi of the COVID-19 ward of the Hospital in Vadodara said, "To boost the morale of COVID-19 patients, we're not just giving them music therapy but also laughing therapy. We're also organising Yoga session. These therapies are showing good results."

In the video shared by ANI, the patients can be seen relaxing and enjoying the music being played by the hospital in Vadodara. The music therapy is an attempt to reduce the pandemic induced stress. Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital also conducts laughing therapy session for the patients along with games and yoga sessions.

#WATCH | COVID-19 patients listen to music as part of music therapy introduced by the administration at Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat. (10.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/NCsfavpI10 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Gujarat has reported a total of 1,49,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 16,181 are active. A total of 1,29,304 have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in Gujarat is at 3,547.

Mumbai COVID Centre turns to laughter therapy

Earlier in May, a COVID care centre in D’Silva school located in Mumbai introduced laughter therapy to cheer up the patients amid the pandemic. A video of the coronavirus patients in the centre playing the singing game 'antakshari' was shared by the news agency. The COVID-19 infected patients can be seen taking a step towards remaining positive in such tough times.

Coronavirus in India

India is the second most affected country by COVID-19 across the globe with a total of 69,79,423 confirmed coronavirus cases. A total of 8,83,185 cases are currently active while the recoveries stand at 59,88,822. India's COVID-19 death toll is at 1,07,416.

(With inputs from ANI)