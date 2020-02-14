The Debate
Valentine's Day: Man Asks Pune Police To Take Him On Date, What Happens Next Is Too Sweet

General News

As Valentine's Day was celebrated, a single man asked Pune Police to take him on date. What happened next was sweet as they invited citizens to their office.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Valentine's Day

Apart from the work on the field, the social media handles of the numerous police forces too keep making headlines for its interesting posts. Be it using memes to explain a traffic offence or immediately put someone who makes an offensive statement in a spot, the handles’ popularity has been on the rise. However, Pune Police’s official Twitter handle went one step ahead of this by inviting all the singles for a ‘chai date.’ 

It all started with a netizen writing to Pune Police if they were willing to take him on a ‘date’ since they were his ‘last hope.’ 

The message prompted them to invite all citizens of Pune for a ‘chai date’ with the Commissioner of Police. They urged those interested to come to their office by 5 PM on Friday.  They also asked to send details to confirm it. 

Later, they shifted the timings to 6 PM so that more people could join in. 

Several netizens had a hilarious take on it, one said he'd prefer coffee over tea, another asked if smoking was allowed, a user delivered film dialogues to them and another asked them to request their bosses to give him a holiday to attend the meet. On the other hand, one thought it was a good opportunity for them to discuss the problems of the city. The handle replied courteously to most of the comments. 

Here are the tweets: 

Published:
COMMENT
