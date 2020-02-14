Valentine's Day: Man Asks Pune Police To Take Him On Date, What Happens Next Is Too Sweet

Apart from the work on the field, the social media handles of the numerous police forces too keep making headlines for its interesting posts. Be it using memes to explain a traffic offence or immediately put someone who makes an offensive statement in a spot, the handles’ popularity has been on the rise. However, Pune Police’s official Twitter handle went one step ahead of this by inviting all the singles for a ‘chai date.’

It all started with a netizen writing to Pune Police if they were willing to take him on a ‘date’ since they were his ‘last hope.’

The message prompted them to invite all citizens of Pune for a ‘chai date’ with the Commissioner of Police. They urged those interested to come to their office by 5 PM on Friday. They also asked to send details to confirm it.

How about a chai-date with @CPPuneCity for all the members of twitterati in #Pune ? We look forward to host you at our office at 5 PM today. Those droppin in to show some love please confirm here by 3 PM & we shall take details on DM. #BeOurValentinePune #ValentinesDay2020 https://t.co/ATzaqm5Eg1 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

Later, they shifted the timings to 6 PM so that more people could join in.

Pune, care for a chai date with @CPPuneCity



On your demand, we have even revised the meeting time to 6:00 pm



Just make sure that you confirm your presence on Twitter, latest by 3:00 pm#ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune pic.twitter.com/66hwEps3Fh — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

Several netizens had a hilarious take on it, one said he'd prefer coffee over tea, another asked if smoking was allowed, a user delivered film dialogues to them and another asked them to request their bosses to give him a holiday to attend the meet. On the other hand, one thought it was a good opportunity for them to discuss the problems of the city. The handle replied courteously to most of the comments.

Here are the tweets:

Yes, we look forward to some meaningful conversations too! It will only make our bond stronger #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/tIySKwszBw — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

You will not need a holiday! We never compromise on our duty, we would not want anyone else to do it either - please join if you get free early by 6 PM #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/GGoUmo4BYF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

That should not be tough 😊 Please share contact details of DM for our team to coordinate. See you at 5 PM #ValentinesDay2020 #BeOurValentinePune https://t.co/8SweIGvfxp — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 14, 2020

