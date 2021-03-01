'Very Nice To See Sir': Nurse Sister Rosamma Talks Through Giving PM Modi Covid Vaccine

The two nurses who administered the COVID-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, are Sister Niveda from Puducherry and Sister Rosamma Anil from Kerala. After administering the vaccine to PM Modi, both the nurses spoke to the media and shared their experiences.

Sister Niveda was quoted by DD News saying, "I was called here to vaccinate, and after arriving here in the hospital, I got know that I am going to vaccinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I felt good after meeting and speaking to him. Sir (PM Modi) has been vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN first dose. After the vaccination, he asked us how are we and where we come from, and right after receiving the dose, he said, 'Oh, it's already done? Didn't realize'. "

While speaking to the media, Sister Rosamma said, “It is very nice to see sir (PM Modi). Only today morning we came to know that the Prime Minister would be coming for vaccination. It was nice to see him, he was very comfortable."

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield. The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

