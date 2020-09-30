VHP Responds As Special CBI Court Acquits Babri Demolition Accused: 'justice Prevailed'

After all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case were acquitted by the Special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that truth and justice have "finally prevailed." VHP working president Alok Kumar speaking to Republic Media Network said that the incident happened "on the spur of the moment" and simultaneously in which none of the senior leaders were involved.

"I think the truth and justice have finally prevailed. The two judgements -- the Supreme Court judgement settled the ownership issue and today's judgement has busted the conspiracy theory. It happened on the spur of the moment. It happened spontaneously in which none of the senior leaders were involved. I believe that the entire countrymen can look forward to work unitedly for the progress of the country and we can stop looking back into our past," Alok Kumar said.

CBI court acquits all 32 accused

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

READ | 'Shut-up' to 'Clown' & 'Racist' to 'Worst President': 5 knockout Trump-Biden debate jibes

READ | TMC MP Nusrat Jahan receives death threats for posing as Goddess Durga, seeks security

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | Sushant & Disha Cases: Amit Shah replies to Nitesh Rane's letter for security to Rohan Rai

READ | Babri Demolition Case: All accused including Advani, Joshi & Bharti acquitted, 28 years on