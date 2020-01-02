Adorable Video Of Deer Playing Football Is Winning Hearts On Internet

In an adorable video that is being shared on social media, a deer can be seen playing football in a park. In the video, the deer scores a goal and starts celebrating before running back to the wild. It was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and has gone viral on the Twitter. Susanta shared the video with a beautiful message that teaches an important life lesson.

Morning motivation

The video was shared on January 2 and has garnered more than 3,000 views since it was uploaded this morning at around 8:33am. The deer in the video drags the football with its horn before putting the ball inside the goal. The deer was alone and scored the goal without any opponent against it and then breaks into dance and shows endearing gesture before running back into the wild. Susanta is known for sharing wildlife-related videos and his several videos in the past have become popular.

Always be happy in achieving ur goal, even if there was no opponent in front 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VhpU0ECzxt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 2, 2020

People on social media are loving the video with some even dubbing it as "Ronaldo" of the wild. People started sharing the video instantly and several users dropped in to share and write heartwarming comments to praise the deer.

Congrats 💐 my dearest fawn...

Am but sorry to seeing your malpractice — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) January 2, 2020

Hilarious !!!! Wonderful !!! So even those animals we don't usually consider very intelligent r seeing & learning — Nandal Hind 🇮🇳 (@aray00910) January 2, 2020

Good morning.. yes winning a hurdle or achieving the goals leads a man to rejoice.. — DEEP (@DEEP66372552) January 2, 2020

More happier than finding a mate — akhil (@ackhillies) January 2, 2020

I am very similar, so awesome 😄 — Shekhar (@Shekharchaudhry) January 2, 2020

Hahaha I loved the celebration 😁 — SAMIR SHAH 🇮🇳 (@samirbsha) January 2, 2020

