Sachin Tendulkar Gets Touching Response From Polio-affected Child After Sharing His Video

Cricket is followed like a religion in India and is played in every nook and corner of the country. There have been several heart-warming stories over the years about people ardently playing cricket irrespective of their disabilities or shortcomings. One such story that has recently been doing rounds is of a 13-year-old boy named Madda Ram Kawasi who belongs to a district named Dantewada.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on New Year's Day

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

On New Year's Day on Wednesday, Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Twitter of the teenager playing cricket, which went viral immediately. Madda Ram was born in a small village in Katekalyan area of Dantewada district of Bastar and studies in a local school in the 7th standard. Madda lost his legs to polio when he was a kid but the people in the district are familiar with his love for cricket.

Speaking to a leading Indian media house, Madda Ram said that he was proud that Tendulkar shared his video. He thanked the Indian legend and invited him to his village. Madda further said that his friend Kosa, Raja and others always helped him and encouraged him to play with them. He revealed that one of his friend named Golu shot the video from his father’s mobile phone. Madda Ram also spoke about his dream of becoming a doctor for his community.

Block Education Officer Gopal Pandey, who reached Madda Ram's school on Thursday said that it was a proud moment for all of the villagers that Sachin Tendulkar had shared Madda's video, once he heard about the news. Pandey added that the department had gifted a cricket kit to Madda and his friends. He concluded by saying that Madda is a hard-working and very talented kid.

