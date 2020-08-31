Virender Sehwag, Mithun Manhas Call Upon MoS PMO, Offer To Promote Cricket In J&K

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mithun Manhas met with PMO Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Monday. The duo expressed their plans to promote sports, particularly cricket, amongst the youngsters in the Union Territory. While the former Indian explosive opener has been extensively active in promoting sports across the country and also has a school named after him, Manhas has deep roots to Jammu & Kashmir as he represented the then state in Ranji Trophy in the 2016-17 season.

Noted cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mithun Manhas called on to express their deep association with #JammuAndKashmir and their plans to promote sports, particularly Cricket, among the youngsters there. pic.twitter.com/sjIKjGhyos — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 31, 2020

Suresh Raina offers his services

Last week, notable Indian cricketer Suresh Raina offered his services to promote cricket in Jammu & Kashmir by creating an opportunity for the underprivileged children in the Union Territory. Raina had written a letter to J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, saying he would like to make use of the knowledge and skills he learned over the years by training talented youngsters from the region. "My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools' colleges and rural areas of J&K,” the batting all-rounder wrote.

Jammu & Kashmir cricket

While Jammu & Kashmir has its own domestic team which plays the Ranji Trophy every season, the Union Territory has rarely produced players who have featured in the national team. Jammu and Kashmir first took part in the Ranji Trophy in 1959-60. However, in an effort to promote cricket in the valley, several notable cricketers have offered their services. In 2014, former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi was appointed as coach of the domestic team while in 2018 Irfan Pathan was appointed as a mentor cum player of the team. Parvez Rasool is the only international cricketer produced by the state who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2014. Recently, young gun Abdul Samad was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction and is set to feature as the only J&K cricketer in the IPL 2020.

