Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack, Feels Honoured To Train Their Children

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag paid tributes to the brave jawans who lost were martyred in last year's Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF). Sehwag had earlier revealed that it was a privilege for him to train the 'sons of heroes' of the Pulwama attack at his school and expressed that he felt extremely fortunate to contribute to the lives of the children. Arpit Singh, son of Pulwama martyr Ram Vakeel & Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama martyr Vijay Soreng were the two children training under Virender Sehwag in his Sehwag school, which focuses on helping children learn the game alongside providing them education.

Sehwag salutes Pulwama martyrs

Today marks one year since the terrible Pulwama attack on our brave jawans. Naman to all of them.

In this pic are Batsman -Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Bowler-Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng.

Very privileged to have them study in my @SehwagSchool pic.twitter.com/9ZewyoYFo3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2020

Virender Sehwag salutes the Sons of Heroes

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.