We Did 21 Days; Can Do Few More Weeks: Gautam Gambhir Backs PM's Covid Lockdown Extension

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir gave a rallying call for the people of India to unite and strictly follow the lockdown guidelines as PM Modi announced an extension of the 21-day lockdown. Addressing the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown, deeming it as an essential step to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and flatten the curve. Taking to Twitter, Gautma Gambhir urged Indians to follow the lockdown guidelines and said that they could surely do so for two more weeks after following it for 21 days.

Gautam Gambhir urges India to unite against COVID

We, the people of India, have done it for 21 days and we will do it for couple of more weeks.



Please follow the lockdown guidelines #StayHomeStaySafe Together we can fight this pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @Bjp4Delhi #Lockdown2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 14, 2020

PM Modi extends lockdown

Addressing the nation PM Modi said, "One more week the lockdown will be extremely stringent. Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions." "The government will issue detailed guidelines in this regard. While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," PM added.

Prime Minister Modi then said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

