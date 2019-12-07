'We Failed As A Nation': Gautam Gambhir On Unnao Rape Victim's Death

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday speaking about the death of the Unnao rape victim said that he feels ashamed as an Indian as collectively the people could not save a girl. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I probably feel ashamed, I have always felt proud of being an Indian, but today I feel ashamed because we couldn't save a girl. First, she is raped and then set ablaze and killed. Till her last breath, she kept asking everyone to save her. I think all of us should take this responsibility. All of us as Indians should take this responsibility, across party lines, across everything. That's the reason I tweeted that we failed again and we failed as a nation."

'Women have sacrificed a lot for the nation'

The former cricketer also requested the political parties to not politicise rape. He also said that there is a need for stricter laws in the country and a change in the judicial system. "All I want to request everyone is at least, do not politicise rape cases whether it is BJP, Congress or any political party. This is about someone's life. It's a matter of someone's mindset. We as a nation need to stand up for all the girls because their security is very very important. This country is theirs as much it is for the men. Women have sacrificed a lot for the nation. They should feel as safe as men. There is a need for stricter laws, a change in the judicial system and a behavioural change as well. All the political parties should come together to bring a change," he said.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to extensive burn injuries, revealed the autopsy report. She passed away in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

