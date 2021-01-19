A Hindu Non-profit Organization Donates 1 Cr For Ram Mandir Construction In UP's Ayodhya

As the donation drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir is currently underway, a Hindu non-profit organisation, Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of the temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Chairperson of the Hindu non-profit organisation said that the amount was directly transferred to the bank account of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya. Daughters of Kripalu Ji Maharaj, Dr Vishaka, Dr Krishna and Dr Shyama Tripathi stated that Parishat wants to see a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Gujarat businessman donates 11 Cr for Ram Mandir

Earlier on Monday, a Gujarat-based businessman named Govind Dholakiya, who owns SRK Diamond company from Surat on Sunday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to news agency ANI, the Gujarat businessman said, "Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are our Ishta Devata (a term used in Hinduism denoting a worshipper's favourite deity). This is the reason that we named our company, Sri Ram Krishna Export that later became SRK. So our family thought that when our Ishta Devata's temple is being built after over 500 years, we should definitely make a contribution."

Ram Mandir receives a donation of 100 Cr

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Sunday said that the Ram Mandir (temple) trust has received a donation of around Rs 100 crores. While speaking to news agency ANI, the General Secretary of Ram Temple trust said, "The data has not reached to the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas, that they have received a donation for around Rs 100 crores for this noble cause."

Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This comes after, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation including its International Working President Alok Kumar, RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri and temple construction committee head Nripendra Mishra met President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 15.

The donation drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir began on January 15 and will continue till February 27. According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

