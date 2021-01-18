Digvijaya Singh Donates Rs 1.11 Lakh To Ram Mandir Trust; Seeks Fund Collection Details

While politics over the Ram Mandir trust's donation campaign continues, veteran Congress Digvijaya Singh on Monday, has donated Rs 1,11,111 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Moreover, he also wrote to PM Modi demanding that Vishva Hindu Parishad makes public the details of funds collected earlier. Previously, Digvijaya Singh has claimed that it was the Congress government that laid the foundation for the Ram Mandir during PM Rajiv Gandhi's regime. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said that Ram Mandir (temple) trust has received a donation of around Rs 100 Crores.

Digvijaya donates to Ram Mandir construction

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has donated Rs 1,11,111 to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He has also written to the PM, demanding that Vishva Hindu Parishad makes public the details of funds collected earlier. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Ram Mandir receives a donation of 100 Cr

On Sunday, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said, "The data has not reached to the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas, that they have received a donation for around Rs 100 crores for this noble cause." Rai informed that the Ram Temple construction has been started and it would most likely be finished in around 39 months, before 2024. As per the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. Champat Rai also informed that the temple will be built in a manner that it can sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

Mandir Trust's fund campaign

In December, am Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust announced that it will launch a mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, it said that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available. The campaign which will start from January 14, 2021, will end on February 27, 2021. Moreover, the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.

This was opposed by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut who said that Ram Janmabhoomi trust's fund campaign is an insult to Lord Ram as he was the 'King of Ayodhya'. Stating that the Shiv Sena had contributed Rs 1 crore towards the temple's construction, Raut asked 'who were the 4 Lakh volunteers campaigning for?'. Shiv Sena has been accusing BJP of doing Mandir politics since their fallout post-Maharashtra polls. His comments were condemned by BJP & RSS.

