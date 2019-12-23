The Debate
West Bengal Guv Dhankar Condemns Violence In Universities Against CAA

General News

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, December 23, condemned the violence that is happening in universities during the protests against the CAA.

West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, December 23, condemned the violence that is happening in universities during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said, "My heart beats for students. I don't want any student hurt. I condemn any kind of violence that is going on in the universities." The governor visited the Jadavpur University in West Bengal to attend a meeting of the Court of University.

Students show black flags to Dhankhar

Displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University on Monday, December 23, showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the university, stated reports. Visuals show students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans at the governor.

The governor who was reportedly stuck inside his car, unable to move ahead, has finally been to enter the premises. Earlier, the university had postponed its convocation programme on December 24 which was to be addressed by the Chancellor - Jagdeep Dhankar. Meanwhile, the university's annual convocation which does not require the Chancellor's presence will be held as scheduled. 

Read: West Bengal Governor blames 'non-state actors' for cancellation of scheduled programmes

Read: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Mamata for ignoring appeal, warns of dangerous consequences

Dhankhar slams CM

Recently, the Governor slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to him, "Mamata Banerjee is more on the streets rather than her seat." The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly.

Read: "Mamata Banerjee is more on the streets rather than her seat": West Bengal Guv Dhankar

Read: In name of those 'martyred' in CAA protests, we resolve to protect Constitution: Priyanka

