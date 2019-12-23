West Bengal Guv Dhankar Condemns Violence In Universities Against CAA

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, December 23, condemned the violence that is happening in universities during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said, "My heart beats for students. I don't want any student hurt. I condemn any kind of violence that is going on in the universities." The governor visited the Jadavpur University in West Bengal to attend a meeting of the Court of University.

Was at Jadavpur University for two hours. Had interaction with agitated students on various issues and indicated that am keen to connect with them further at Raj Bhawan. The Jadavpur University Court meeting could not be held and instructed C to have iat Raj Bhawan this evening. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 23, 2019

Students show black flags to Dhankhar

Displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University on Monday, December 23, showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the university, stated reports. Visuals show students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans at the governor.

The governor who was reportedly stuck inside his car, unable to move ahead, has finally been to enter the premises. Earlier, the university had postponed its convocation programme on December 24 which was to be addressed by the Chancellor - Jagdeep Dhankar. Meanwhile, the university's annual convocation which does not require the Chancellor's presence will be held as scheduled.

Dhankhar slams CM

Recently, the Governor slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to him, "Mamata Banerjee is more on the streets rather than her seat." The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly.

