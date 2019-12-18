West Bengal Guv On CAA: 'CM Banerjee Took An Oath & Is Fully Bound By Law Of Land'

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday addressed a press conference over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Dhankar said that he urged the chief secretary of state to single out the miscreants that are against the public interest. He also mentioned that the CAA would not affect the interest of any Indian citizen. Dhankar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fully bound by the law of the land and need to follow the Centre's decision.

Speaking to the media, Guv Dhankar said, "The chief secretary of state and DG police both came to meet me. They gave me a brief about the situation of the state. We discussed what steps are going to be taken further and I also gave them my point of view. I expressed the concerns I had and also urged them that it is time to single out the miscreants that are against the public interest."

READ | Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC Refuses Stay On Act; Hearing Scheduled On Jan 22

"The CAA was passed in both the houses, everyone has ample opportunity to keep their view. We all as Indians are bound by the law. The right way is not to engage in vandalism or show muscle power. The law must be respected. An elected government is fully bound by the law of the land. The CM took an oath to act according to the Constitution, and this law is part of the Constitution," he added.

Further speaking about the violence in Malda and Murshidabad, he said, "I've been pained about the situation particularly in Malda and Murshidabad where there is a deep sense of fear. I've indicated to senior-most bureaucrat and DGP that I'd like to visit the affected areas."

READ | Kolkata HC Directs West Bengal Govt To Submit Report On Law And Order Situation

Mamata ends three-days protest

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ended her three-day 'No CAB, No NRC' protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registration of Citizens (NRC). On the last day of her protest march, Mamata Banerjee walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge.

During her address to the huge crowd that had gathered at the 'No CAB No NRC' rally, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she won't let BJP do its Communal Politics in West Bengal and also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'enlightening fires'. She said, "Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not enlighten it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work.. then why spend Rs. 6,000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen... I have the right to question."

READ | WB CM Mamata Banerjee Ends 3-day Protest March Against CAA And NRC, Slams HM Amit Shah

About Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

READ | Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends West Bengal Assembly, Says "I Am Happy"