WhatsApp Deactivates Cyberabad Police's Helpline Number After Messages Flood

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has apparently deactivated the helpline number of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, forcing it to switch to an alternate number for time being. The move comes after the number received a flood of messages following November 27 gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor. Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar tweeted on Sunday informing that WhatsApp has blocked Cyberabad Police's WhatsApp number 9490617444. He shared an alternate number for receiving citizens' grievances temporarily. The Commissionerate officials have sent an e-mail to WhatsApp, requesting it to activate the number.

Since WhatsApp company has blocked our #Cyberabad #WhatsApp_number(9490617444), we are now using

7901114100 for receiving #citizen_grievances temporarily. Request to find the change for time being @RachakondaCop @hydcitypolice @TelanganaDGP — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) December 8, 2019

Hyderabad gangrape and murder case

A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze.

Encounter follows

Earlier on Friday, the four accused were taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for a reconstruction of the crime, the police said. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signalled the others, thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. According to police, the four accused snatched their weapons and tried to flee. All four accused were in police custody since Wednesday. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

