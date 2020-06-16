Where Is The Galwan Valley? Significance Of Area Which Saw The Latest India-China Standoff

Ladakh's Galwan valley on Monday witnessed violent clashes between the Indian Army and People's Liberation of China amid rising tensions regarding the border dispute along the LAC. These clashes along the valley are being called as India and China's biggest flashpoint Since 1975. Amid these heightened tensions, it is important to understand the strategic significance of the region and where exactly the Galwan valley is located.

The Galwan river flows through the disputed Aksai Chin region in Ladakh originating from Samzungling on the eastern side of the Karakoram range to its mouth down west in the Shyok River or 'the river of the death.' The Galwan river is named after Ghulam Rasool Galwan, a Ladakhi explorer from Leh, who first landed up in the previously unknown river valley.

For both countries, this valley is an area of extreme strategic military significance, something that was epitomized during the 1962 standoff when a platoon of Indian Gorkha troops set up a post in the upper reaches of the valley cutting off all lines of communication to a Chinese post at Samzungling, a move that was met with violent retaliation.

In recent times, India has been actively engaging in expanding development in the region by building roads through the Galwan valley into Shyok, something that has raised apprehensions in China especially after India built a feeder road to improve its defence along the Galwan heights

Sources have also said that the escalation of the border tensions post the clashes on May 9 have been due to the extensive efforts on the part of India to build infrastructure in remote areas of the valley to improve its connectivity with the rest of the Indian territory. It is also important to mention that the area does not have a permanent defence force. It was usually patrolled by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Following the breakout of clashes in the valley on June 15, its biggest flashpoint since 1975, it is important to see how de-escalation of tensions can be re-emphasised, especially with the loss of life on both sides.

