'White Tigress Which Died Of Acute Renal Failure, Found Negative For COVID-19': Delhi Zoo

The test samples of a white tigress who died on Wednesday due to kidney failure were found negative for the Coronavirus infection. The Delhi Zoo officials informed that Kalpana, who died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age, had no symptoms or external conditions to suspect that her death was due to COVID-19.

"Kalpana, a white tigress, died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age. As such there were no symptoms or external conditions to suspect that her death is due to COVID-19," officials said. "However, as per Central Zoo Authority advisory issued in this regard, samples were collected after ensuring all bio-security measures and were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly. Later, IVRI confirmed that tigress Kalpana was found negative for COVID--19," they added.

The 14-year-old big cat Kalpana had grown frail and died at 6:30 pm on Wednesday and was cremated on Thursday. Keeping in mind the government's instructions, minimum staff were present at the cremation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Post-mortem of the tigress revealed high creatinine levels, the official said.

'Lapses on the part of the zoo authorities': Secy of Central Zoo Authority

Former member secretary of Central Zoo Authority DN Singh on Friday alleged lapses on the part of the zoo authorities. "The tigress seems to have died due to dehydration. A senior veterinary officer from Jabalpur advised the zoo officials to administer saline through rectum, as it is easier to absorb in the body this way, but the zoo staff did not do it," Singh alleged. "Also, no senior official was present when the animal was being cremated, which is in violation of the rules," he said.

(With inputs from agency)