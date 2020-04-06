'WHO & World Leaders Appreciating India's Efforts In Tackling Coronavirus', Says PM Modi

While addressing the BJP workers on the 40th foundation day of the party, PM Modi remarked that the pace at which India was working towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic was being appreciated by world leaders and organizations as well. "India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO," he said.

"All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting. World leaders are appreciating India's effort," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also added that India had "set an example" before the world in tackling Coronavisus pandemic. "India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on the ground," said PM Modi.

PM Modi addresses BJP's 40th foundation day

Global SOS to India

Despite India banning all exports of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19, several world leaders including Trump have reached to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of the medicine. Members of the SAARC bloc and Indonesia and the UAE have requested India to lift the export ban on hydroxychloroquine, as they stare at a shortage of the drug primarily used for rheumatoid arthritis and long-term autoimmune disease lupus.

