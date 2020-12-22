'Why Are Parties Upset?': Javadekar Questions Opposition Over I-T Raids On Arhtiyas

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has questioned the Opposition over Income Tax raids conducted on several Arhtiyas (commission agents at mandis) in the past few days. Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for four days from Tuesday in protest against income tax raids which they allege were conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers’ stir against the Centre’s agriculture laws, according to a body representing them.

'What is the relation?'

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Javadekar asked in a tweet in Hindi that "why are political parties upset about these raids? what is the relation?"

आढ़तियों पर इनकम टैक्स के छापे पड़े तो कुछ राजनीतिक दल क्यों नाराज़ हुए। क्या सम्बंध है? — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 22, 2020

According to PTI, the Federation of Arhtiyas said income tax raids have been conducted on the premises of six commission agents in the past a few days.

"We have decided to shut our shops for four days to protest the action of the Income Tax Department against arhtiyas," said Vijay Kalra, president of the federation. Kalra is among the six commission agents whose premises were raided by the Income Tax Department. Earlier, 14 commission agents in Punjab had received notices from the department. Kalra said the department took action to "browbeat" them for supporting agitating farmers against the Centre's three farm laws.

Centre trying to intimidate arhtiyas: Punjab CM

On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief had accused the Centre of misusing the Income Tax Department to target arhtiyas (commission agents). "I warn the Centre that the more it tries to suppress the ongoing agitation, the more it will be strengthened," he said. On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too had accused the Centre of indulging in "intimidatory tactics" against commission agents by conducting income tax raids on their premises. The CM had termed the I-T raids as “motivated” and a “pressure tactic” to curb their democratic right and freedom.

SAD condemns the vindictive attitude of GOI towards Arhtiyas. Raids conducted on the President & office bearers of Punjab Arhtiya Association by central agencies are intolerable in a democratic set up. We will stand with them & never allow them to be victimized in any manner. pic.twitter.com/Hbm8gv7Etq — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 21, 2020

"The income tax raids were conducted on the premises of several big arhtiyas (commission agents) of Punjab within a span of just four days of issuing notices without waiting for a response," claimed Amarinder in a statement in Chandigarh. "Even the local police were not informed or taken into confidence as is the normal procedure," he claimed, adding that the CRPF was used to provide security during the raids by the I-T teams.

Terming the clearly motivated I-T raids against some commission as an obvious pressure tactic to curb their democratic right and freedom, Amarinder said these oppressive actions will backfire against the ruling BJP. Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks to demand a repeal of the Centre's farm laws.

