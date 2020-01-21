'No End To Appeasement?' BJP Slams Kumaraswamy For 'blaming' Police Over Mangalore Bomb

The BJP on Tuesday lambasted former Karnataka CM and JDS HD Kumaraswamy's "appeasement politics" after he said the Karnataka government should not spin a recent bomb scare at Mangaluru airport to its advantage. On Monday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had found an Improvised explosive device (IED) in a suspicious bag at the Manguluru airport. But a search found nothing "objectionable", an official said.

'Is there no end to appeasement politics by former CM?'

HD Kumaraswamy said it shouldn't be difficult to find those responsible, and claimed the police had asked for a month, ANI reported. Kumaraswamy said the government shouldn't give the story a "different spin" later, and accused it of creating "a situation of conflict" between different communities, the news agency reported. The BJP, on Tuesday, accused him of blaming the police for the bomb and asked: "Why cry for Jihadis?"

✓ He doubted Surgical Strikes

✓ He released doctored CDs to show that Peaceful Protestors didn't indulge in violence

✓ Now he is blaming Police for the live bomb diffused in Mangaluru



Is there no end to Appeasement Politics by former CM @hd_kumaraswamy?



Why cry for Jihadis? — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 21, 2020

BJP Karnataka, in its post on Twitter, also claimed that the former Karnataka CM doubted Surgical Strikes and also accused him of releasing doctored CDs to show that peaceful protesters didn't indulge in violence. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government would "identify the anti-national forces who want to terrorise people and create panic". Photographs of a suspect -- and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in -- have been released.

Karnataka: Mangaluru Police releases photographs of suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in, in the CCTV footage. A suspicious bag was found at Mangaluru Airport today. https://t.co/9X3seeADZC pic.twitter.com/NKeak3rwnz — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

An FIR was registered in connection with Monday's events under sections of the Explosive Substance Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Mangaluru's police chief PS Harsha said. Three teams have been formed to identify and nab suspects, he said.

