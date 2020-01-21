BJP MLA Raj Purohit: 'Thousand Cases Like Nirbhaya' Could Happen If Mumbai 24x7 Allowed

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Raj Purohit spoke against Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's proposal of Mumbai 24x7 saying that it could lead to an increase in crimes against women and 'thousand cases like Nirbhaya.'

Purohit also stated that with malls and bars being open all night, rape cases in the city could also shoot up. The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that malls, multiplexes, restaurants, and select shops in the city will be permitted to remain open 24x7 from January 26 onwards.

Thackeray's proposal was received with mixed reviews including leaders from within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

"Nightlife will take the youth down the wrong path. This will increase rape cases, atrocities towards women, the law and order situation will also deteriorate because there is not enough police to handle all this,"said Raj Purohit. He also stated that if 'alcohol' became so readily available then thousands of Nirbhaya cases could occur.

'Mumbai 24x7 Not About Nightlife'

Aaditya Thackeray responded to the criticism against his proposal stating that the decision pertained to Mumbaikars accessing restaurants, shopping, gyms, theatres throughout the night. "What I am starting is Mumbai 24x7. Many people in Mumbai work in the night shift. If you feel hungry at night, you have to go to a 5-star hotel. Mumbai is a city that runs 24x7. In malls and mill compounds where there are no residents, there is parking, CCTV- eateries, theatres, shopping, gyms can remain open 24x7," he said.

Moreover, Thackeray revealed that the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had studied the situation. No restaurant or outlet involved in the sale of liquor will be allowed to remain open throughout the night.

BJP opposes Mumbai 24x7 plan

Earlier BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had claimed that bars and pubs would remain open throughout the night in the garb of the ‘Mumbai 24x7 plan’. According to him, this could negatively impact the safety of women and put pressure on the police. He stressed that his party would oppose bars and hotels remaining open at night in residential areas.

