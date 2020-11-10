World Science Day 2020: VP Naidu Extends Greetings; UNESCO Says Time To 'open Science'

On the occasion of World Science Day on Tuesday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to share a meaningful message. Stating that this day meant for 'peace and development' reminds us of the 'ultimate aim of science', VP Naidu pointed out that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot about the 'scientific community'. November 10 was declared as the World Science Day for Peace and Development by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2001 and was first celebrated in 2002. UNESCO has declared the theme for the World Science Day 2020 as 'Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic' in line with the global COVID-19 outbreak.

"World Science Day for Peace and Development is a day to remind us that the ultimate aim of science is to bring happiness and make people's lives better. The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the need for the world scientific community to come together and find solutions to the pressing problems of humanity. On this day let's pledge to use science to further peace & development in the world and make it a better place to live in," read the tweet from VP Venkaiah Naidu.

UNESCO on World Science Day

Taking to Twitter, UNESCO also shared a beautiful message on World Science Day for Peace and Development. Highlighting the need for 'peace and sustainable development' United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said that science calls on people to 'nurture, strengthen and defend' it across all disciplines and borders. While calling on solidarity for COVID-19, UNESCO said that we need to 'open science' to handle the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Happy #ScienceDay!#Science is key for peace and sustainable development, which calls on all of us to nurture, strengthen and defend sound science across borders and disciplines.



ℹ️https://t.co/tVv69WIPoO#Science4Peace #OpenScience pic.twitter.com/ZxqS0nvKnV — UNESCOCourier (@UNESCOCourier) November 10, 2020

Listen to facts.

Listen to experts.

Listen to science.

#COVID19 calls for solidarity & joint action across borders. More than ever, we need #OpenScience to tackle this global health crisis.



Tuesday is #ScienceDay for Peace & Development:https://t.co/aSnjQXgorj pic.twitter.com/mk9SmGpoiG — UNESCO (@UNESCO) November 10, 2020

World Science Day for Peace and Development

This international day is aimed at highlighting the significant role that science plays in our society along with the dire need to engage people in the debates on the 'emerging scientific issues'. The World Science day also seeks to underline the importance and relevance of science in our everyday lives. UNESCO further aims to raise awareness about the new developments in science while promoting national and international solidarity between countries for the sake of science. It hopes to 'draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavour'.

