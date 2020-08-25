World's Fastest Human Calculator: Know 20-yr-old boy who smashed Shakuntala Devi's record

From enrolling himself Abacus program at the five of five to acquiring the title that was once accorded to mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi at the age of 20, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash is being hailed across the globe for being faster than the calculator. Hailing from Telangana, Hyderabad recently won India’s first-ever gold medal in the mental calculation world championships.

Bhanu, who keenly observes maths as a form of art has also credited the subject for being a ‘big mental sport’. In a recent radio interview with BBC, he has even explained his aim of eradicating ‘maths phobia’ A student of Mathematics (Hons.) at Delhi University’s St Stephen College has already acquired 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world and four other world records.

Despite the glorious present that has filled the entire nation with pride, Bhanu does not reportedly think of himself as a maths genius. He had suffered from an accident when he was just a five-year-old and was bedridden due to head injury for almost an entire year. It was during this time, that Bhanu’s never-ending journey with the subject took a kickstart. In the same interview, Bhanu had elaborated that his parents were told their child might be cognitively impaired.

Therefore, Bhanu picked up mental maths calculations for what he calls ‘survival’ and keeping his brain ‘engaged’. Having a simple goal of settling with a good job and opening a business, Bhanu ended up surpassing Math maestros such as Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi. He then participated in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) that was held in London on Independence Day this year and bagged India’s first gold.

Telangana: Hyderabad's 20-year-old Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash won India's first-ever gold in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently. He says, "I hold 4 world records & 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in world." pic.twitter.com/k17YeYlYnW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Netizens applaud Bhanu Prakash

Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash’s story of inspiration and love for maths has left thousands of internet users awestruck. Many even wished that they get a ‘piece’ of his ‘magical’ brain and wanted to be like him. Quoting their own struggles with the complex subject such as Maths, Bhanu can be seen instilling a love for the subject among many teenagers.

He should be called by DRDO immediately to build up mega pan indian civic society defence system. — Abhijit Chakraborty (@Abhijit05569895) August 24, 2020

20 ki umar me 54 records bna liye

Aur Idhar 1 bhi nhi bn rhi.... girlfriend — Professor buddy 🌈 (@ColFool_) August 25, 2020

Desh ka naam roshan krne k liye shukriya 🙏👏👏👏👏 — Pushpendra Singh Jadon (@Pushpen61443696) August 24, 2020

And here I use calculator to confirm 6+9 is 15 😂😭😂😭😂 — Izuku Bhardwaj 🚩 (@sanghimidoriya) August 24, 2020

We should famous these ppl 🙏🏻🤟😀not stupid bollywood celebs — ♥️ (@hopeful_soul_) August 25, 2020

Without taking away credit from this wizard I wish he should try to make a mark as mathematician than faster than calculated stuff. Most of us know Shakuntala devi after this movie only. — Dhirendra Mishra (@tough2chat) August 24, 2020

