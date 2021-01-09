WTO Members Laud India's 'active Efforts' To Improve Trade And Economic Environment

Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) lauded India's efforts to improve trade and economic environment since 2015 at the final session of India's 7th Trade Policy Review (TPR) of India held in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. As per the release, Ambassador Sunanta Kangvalkulkij of Thailand, the Discussant for India's TPR, appreciated India's efforts and commitment towards the exercise in her concluding remarks. She further noted the interest shown by the WTO Membership in India's review and commended the steps taken by India in the last 5 years on various economic issues.

Specifically observing India's active efforts in the implementation of WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement and the role played by it in furthering "Ease of Doing Business" in the country, Kangvalkulkij observed India's ranking in the "Trading across Borders" indicator under the Doing Business Report. She also mentioned that WTO Membership has been appreciative of the steps taken by India for liberalizing its FDI regime and India's National Intellectual Property Rights Policy, 2016.

In the concluding remarks of the session, Chair of the WTO's TPR Body, Ambassador Herald Aspelunf congratulated India for its strong economic growth during the period under review and commended India's support during the TPR exercise. The TPR is an important mechanism under the WTO's monitoring function in which member countries' trade and related policies are examined by the WTO with an aim to contribute towards improved adherence to WTO rules while providing constructive feedback to the Member under review.

India's official delegation was headed by the Commerce Secretary Dr Anup Wadhawan, where he responded to the issues raised by the Members during the first Session the TPR held on January 6, while appreciating the importance placed by the WTO Members on India's role and contribution to world trade, as well as to the multilateral trading system. According to the release, the Commerce Secretary highlighted that the Government of India is deeply committed to pursuing the part to make India an attractive trade and investment partner for the world. It also said that India is striving to forge greater economic and trade linkages with the world, by utilizing all avenues available.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)