India Vs Australia Live Streaming Timings For Day 3 At SCG Changed By Broadcasters

The third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground is displaying all the makings of an absolute classic as both teams have battled their skins out so far. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is a pivotal moment with the series tied 1-1, and a win for the visitors will see them retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Aussies meanwhile will do all that is necessary to put a hold on the Indian juggernaut, and Day 3 will be crucial for both teams to stamp their authority.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 extended, timings changed to make up for lost overs on Day 1

Day 1 of the India vs Australia was marred by incessant rain which stopped play for four hours. To make up for the loss of overs, the remaining three days of the Test match will kick off earlier. In a broadcasters' announcement, it was revealed that the Day of the 3rd Test will see 98 overs being bowled, as opposed to the usual 90, to make up for the lost time. The game will begin 45 minutes prior to the usual timing so that daylight doesn't affect the proceedings later in the day.

STUMPS on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.



India 96/2, trail Australia (338) by 242 runs.



Join us for an all important Day 3 of the 3rd Test tomorrow.



STUMPS on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.

India 96/2, trail Australia (338) by 242 runs.

Join us for an all important Day 3 of the 3rd Test tomorrow.

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3 live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 4:15 AM (IST) on Saturday, January 9. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

India vs Australia live streaming: Steve Smith ton leads Aussie charge, onus on Pujara, Rahane after Gill 50

Steve Smith shrugged off concerns regarding his poor form, scoring a scintillating century on Day 2. The Australian stalwart scored his 27th century, his eighth vs India after Marnus Labuschagne scored a heroic 91. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja struck at regular intervals to restrict Australia to 338. India got off to a blazing start, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting on a 70-run stand for the first wicket. Josh Hazlewood soon dismissed Rohit after the Hit-Man popped one straight back to the bowler, while Pat Cummins cleaned up Gill moments after he scored his maiden half-century. India ended the day on 96/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (9*) and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (5*) at the crease.

