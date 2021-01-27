Stalin Lashes Out At AIADMK After Delhi Violence, Udhayanidhi Fires 'dictatorship' Remark

As Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence on January 26, during the tractor rally called by farmers protesting the three farm laws, DMK chief MK Stalin blamed the AIADMK. Reacting to the violence, MK Stalin opined that had AIADMK not supported the farm laws in the Parliament, Centre would not be able to pass it. He also said that the reason for such violence in the national capital is the "attitude of the Central government." While he urged both sides for a peaceful solution, his son and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi came down heavily on both Centre and State government.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Central government and the 'slave' government in the state has a habit of suppressing people with the use of guns. Mentioning the case of a similar tractor rally in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi said that "Police in riot gear" stormed the rally. He also said that it is appalling to see such "dictatorship" on Republic Day and added that leaders who claim they are farmers can keep quiet.

READ | Farmers Tractor rally LIVE UPDATES: Red Fort breached; paramilitary forces called in

READ | Farmers invade iconic Red Fort & plant own flag; shocking violence witnessed across Delhi

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that as many as 83 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

READ | AAP Condemns Farmer Rally Violence Across Delhi; Says 'Some Certainly Weakened Movement'

READ | Congress blames BJP as violent farmers' protest rocks Delhi; says 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'