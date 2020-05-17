UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Official To Ensure Safe Return Of Migrants; Makes Provisions

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state government is committed to ensure the safe return of migrant labourers of the state stranded elsewhere in the country. This comes after a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. The migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"The field officers should establish communication with other state officials to ensure the return of migrant labourers on Shramik Special trains. The labourers should be provided with food on their return and drinking water facility should also be provided at various intervals," the Chief Minister said.

"The arrangement of quarantine should also be made for the migrants. Efforts should be made to arrange for their employment after the quarantine period gets over," he added.

The UP Chief Minister further said that the migrant labourers should not travel by illegal vehicles like trucks, bikes, cycles, etc as there is a chance of an accident by travelling on these vehicles. He also said that cleanliness should be maintained at the quarantine centres and community kitchens.

CM Adityanath further stated: "The agriculture department officers should ensure that the farmers' produce gets bought at the wheat buying centres across the state. The Food and supplies department officers should ensure that the citizens get their ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS)."

MHA writes to states

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their travel through special buses or Shramik special trains.

In the letter, Bhalla noted that despite the Ministry's earlier advise to State/UT authorities to appropriately counsel migrants walking on roads and provide them with food, water and shelter, thousands of them were still seen walking on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks in different parts of the country.

