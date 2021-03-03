UP CM Yogi Claims SP Link To Hathras Murder & Molestation Accused; Akhilesh's Party Denies

Taking a direct dig at the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his address at the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday asked 'Why is Samajwadi Party associated with every criminal?' He remarked that the recent incident in Hathras where the father of a girl who had complained that she had been molested in 2018 was shot dead by the accused has brought the SP to light again.

He then referred to the ongoing political rallies in the state and pointed "Today there is a SP rally in Hathras and the posters for the event are put up by the accused who shot the man." The CM has ordered the officials incharge to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Y'day's unfortunate incident in Hathras has brought the Samajwadi Party to light again. Doesn't SP have an association with the accused? Why is there an association between SP & every criminal? There is SP rally in Hathras today& posters for rally put by the accused:CM Adityanath pic.twitter.com/Oj0paoHGjk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2021

'Accused not from SP,' claims Akhilesh's party

However, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party Juhie Singh clearly denied the allegations that the accused belongs to SP and tweeted, "Neither is the accused from SP, nor SP has a place for such criminals. Such criminals have found shelter in the state under the rule of the current government." The specific charge regarding the party posters has not been addressed.

गुनाहगार न @samajwadiparty का पदासीन अधिकारी था,न प्रवक्ता ,हमारे लिए वो एक गुनाहगार है जिसने बेटी को छेड़ा और पिता का कत्ल किया,वर्तमान सरकार में ऐसे अपराधी फल फूल रहे हैं ,बेटी की शिकायत के बाद भी यह गम्भीर प्रश्न खड़े करता है सत्ता की महिला सुरक्षा के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता पर — Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) March 2, 2021

It has to be noted that the deceased had lodged a police complaint against the accused, Gaurav Sharma, for allegedly molesting his daughter in 2018. Sharma allegedly repeatedly threatened the now deceased man and his family to take back the plaint. However, the father of the victim girl refused to take his complaint back.

After the shocking murder, a heartwrenching video of the deceased's daughter crying outside the police station in Hathras surfaced on social media. The girl was pleading "Please give me justice... please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she appealed as she named the SP leader.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh CM has pointed at SP and said "Doesn't SP have an association with the accused? Why is there an association between SP & every criminal? There is SP rally in Hathras today and posters for rally put by the accused."

Moreover, the investigating police officials recently disclosed that Gaurav Sharma runs many social media pages. His Facebook page has many photos of him where he calls himself a leader of the Samajwadi Party.

