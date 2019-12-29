Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and termed the demise of Swamiji as 'irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society'. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Deeply Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Shri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Shri Pejawara Matha, Udupi.



His life, his teachings and his thoughts will always be a source of inspiration to our society.



Om Shanti — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2019

According to ANI, Yogi apprised about Swamiji's close association with Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said that he was very happy after the Supreme Court announced its verdict.

"The demise of Swamiji has caused irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society. Swami ji was closely associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was really happy after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict regarding Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," said Yogi in a statement.

"Swami Ji's life, his thoughts and teachings will always inspire the nation and society. I pray for the peace of the departed soul," he added. Swamiji has also been closely associated with all the Sarsanghachalaks of RSS right from Guruji Golwalkar. He had recently met present RSS chief, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat in Udupi

PM tweets his condolences

The Prime Minister also said that Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a powerhouse of service and spirituality. He added that he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from him. He recalled his recent meeting with Swami Vishwesha Teertha and extended condolences to his followers.

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

