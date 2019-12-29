The Debate
Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

General News

Yogi Adityanath paid an emotional tribute to Vishwesha Teertha Swami and termed the demise of Swamiji as 'irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society'.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and termed the demise of Swamiji as 'irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society'. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. 

According to ANI, Yogi apprised about Swamiji's close association with Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said that he was very happy after the Supreme Court announced its verdict.

"The demise of Swamiji has caused irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society. Swami ji was closely associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was really happy after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict regarding Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," said Yogi in a statement.

"Swami Ji's life, his thoughts and teachings will always inspire the nation and society. I pray for the peace of the departed soul," he added. Swamiji has also been closely associated with all the Sarsanghachalaks of RSS right from Guruji Golwalkar. He had recently met present RSS chief, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat in Udupi

PM tweets his condolences

The Prime Minister also said that Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a powerhouse of service and spirituality. He added that he considers himself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from him. He recalled his recent meeting with Swami Vishwesha Teertha and extended condolences to his followers. 

Published:
COMMENT
