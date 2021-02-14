Yuvraj Singh Booked By Haryana Police For Using Casteist Slur In A 2020 Live Session

Nearly 8 months after a complaint was filed against Yuvraj Singh, Haryana Police has charged the former Indian cricketer for making 'objectionable remarks' against a particular caste. The 2011 World Cup-winner has been booked under sections 153, 153(a), 505, 295 of the IPC and also relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Yuvraj Singh has been booked by the Hansi police on Sunday after an enquiry into the complaint registered last year which alleged that the former cricketer had used a casteist slur against Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

A complaint was lodged against Yuvraj Singh last year by a Dalit activist Rajan Kalsan for allegedly using a 'casteist slur' to refer to his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Following the incident, the former India cricketer had faced severe flak on social media. The incident took place in April 2020 during a live session with current India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The complaint registered in June had alleged that the cricketer's remarks were intentional and degrades and defames the Dalit community.

The complainant also alleged that the remarks were meant to provoke the community in an attempt to create unrest hurting social sentiments of the country. "I request you to press appropriate charges against Yuvraj Singh and arrest him," the written complaint to Hisar police read.

Soon after facing outrage over the incident, Yuvraj Singh had issued a public statement expressing regret over the statement. The former Indian all-rounder had also added that he has never believed in disparity on any basis.

Yuvraj Singh's statement

"This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception. I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regrets for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal"

