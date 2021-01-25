Yuvraj Singh & Ashish Nehra Test Their Golf Skills, Fans Make Fun Of Latter's Stance

Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra have entertained the passionate fans for almost two decades on the cricket field and now the duo has once again come forward to recreate their on-field nostalgia. However, there is a twist in the tale as the two iconic cricketers decided to make their golf skills do the talking.

'Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson': Yuvraj Singh

As Nehra is not active on social media, Yuvi took the initiative of treasuring this great moment of playing golf with the former left-arm seamer.

In one image both Yuvraj and Ashish are seen posing for a photograph in their golf kits but, it is the next video that has really managed to stand out the most. In the video, both veteran cricketers are geared up to hit golf shots as if they both are trying to compete with each other. While Yuvi had taken a left-handed stance (the similar one during his playing days), Nehra nailed it with his typical right-handed tail-ender's stance while batting at number 11 for India.

In his caption, the former middle-order batsman gave special mention to iconic golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Watch the video here.

Even the netizens came forward to enjoy the moment and a couple of them even trolled Nehra's batting stance. Here are some of the reactions.

Yuvraj & Nehra's contributions to Team India

Both Yuvraj Singh & Ashish Nehra have been a part of many of India's famous triumphs that include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (India and Sri Lanka were the joint-winners), drawing the Test series on Australian soil in 2003/04, the bilateral series win against Pakistan in their own backyard (2003/04), ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 where India won the quadrennial event for the second time after a long gap of 28 years.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also became the first host nation to lift the coveted trophy at home. It was a dream tournament for Yuvi who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets.

While Nehra brought curtains down on his cricketing career in November 2017, the veteran all-rounder bid adieu to the game at the highest level in June 2019 and continues to play franchise cricket.

