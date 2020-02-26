'We Are All Humans': Yuvraj Singh Appeals For Peace In Delhi Amid Violence

Expressing distress over the violence in the national capital, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday urged people to maintain peace and harmony. Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, such as Maujpur, in clashes over the CAA. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials attended the meeting and vowed that all parties will work towards reducing violence.

Taking to his Twitter, Yuvraj appealed for corrective measures by authorities and further wrote, "End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other"

What’s going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other 🙏 #DelhiBurning — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 26, 2020

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Action Against Delhi Violence Provocateurs

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has called for action against fellow party-member Kapil Mishra and all those who have been making provocative remarks, amid the shocking violence in Delhi. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, he said that politicians across parties should be called out for their hate speech and action should be taken.

When asked about Mishra's remarks, the former cricketer said, "It does not matter who the politician is, even if it is Kapil Mishra, strict action should be taken against those who are making provocative speeches. This issue is not that of a party, it is an issue that concerns all citizens of Delhi, who want to live in peace. It is a wonderful city and the people want to live in peace. However, If it is Kapil Mishra or if it is anyone else, there should be strict action against them and whatever the steps are, I will support it."

Section 144 imposed

Delhi Police announced in the national capital's Seelampur that a month-long Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Publicising the news, Delhi Police asserted that they're saying it 'very properly right now' however 'later would be firm.'

As per an order issued by DCP Ved Prakash Surya, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after continuous violence was witnessed in many parts of the district.

Following the violence in North-east Delhi on Wednesday, internet services were suspended in Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Moreover, Ola Cabs have also stopped plying in these areas. The violence unleashed in the national capital amid the maiden state-visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday. It has led to the death of 20 and left 189 people injured, as per the latest official figures on Wednesday afternoon. Violence was reported from North East Delhi's Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, and Bhajanpura areas, the Police said.

