Railways Sets Conditions For Companies In Its First Privatisation Project; Here's The List

Explaining its Public-private partnership to allow private players to develop in 109 trains, Railways on Monday, issued a project information memorandum of its first proposed project. The proposed project which involves private trains to operate in Mumbai (Cluster-1) will go through a two-stage competitive bidding process between interested parties, based on the share offered in the Gross revenue of the project. While Railways have divided twelve such cluster project, each cluster will contain trains.
Apart from the above conditions, private companies have to pay Railways pre-determined charges for haulage, charges for energy consumed and penalties for non-performance. Moreover, the private company shall be free to procure trains and locomotives from a source of its choice complying with Railways' standards. However, the Concession Agreement would include provisions relating to mandatory sourcing via domestic production in India over a period of time.
On July 2, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav announced that private train operations are likely to begin by April 2023, all coaches will be procured under Make in India policy. He said that train sets have to be brought by private operators and maintained by them and if any performance indicators are not met by private players in passenger train operations they will be penalised. Moreover, he added that private participation in passenger train operations will only be 5 per cent of the total operations of Railways and will result in a quantum jump in technology, higher speeds.
