As Bengaluru Riot Shocks India, Karnataka CM Says 'action Against Perpetrators Certain'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence on Tuesday night. Taking to Twitter, he said that the state BJP government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

'Strict action is certain'

"Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence.

"Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants," Bommai had said.

In connection with the incident, the Bengaluru Police have arrested 110 accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was also arrested for sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night. The Police Commissioner further appealed to everyone to cooperate with the force in order to maintain peace.

'Is this the new template?'

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the violence which happened in Bengaluru has "an eerie" similarity with the riots in Delhi in February this year. He asked whether targeting the state, attacking the police, burning down assets of the establishment, unleashing planned chaos and anarchy in important Indian cities is the "new template"

Bengaluru violence

Three people have died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, the police said. Curfew was imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits after violence broke out in the area. Earlier, Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

