'No New Case In 24 Hours & 5 People Released, But Biggest Challenge Remains': Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday stated that in the last 24 hours, no new cases of the deadly Coronavirus have been detected in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, he further said that five people have been discharged after taking the treatment.

He further wrote in Hindi, "Don't be happy right now. The biggest challenge right now is to not let the situation go out of control. Your cooperation is needed in this."

Delhi under lockdown

Delhi government, on Sunday, ordered a lockdown and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Monday midnight till March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

Read: Delhi Police Commissioner warns of strict action against offenders during COVID-19 crisis

The Coronavirus Crisis

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, ten deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

Read: COVID-19: Mumbai Police Commissioner urges to stay away from rumours; shares fake list

Meanwhile, presently, there are around 382,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,568 people. Meanwhile, around 102,501 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Amid COVID-19 crisis, Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to landlords to take rents in installments

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All domestic airlines shut, 30 states & UTs under lockdown