Petition In SC Against Andhra CM Jagan For His Letter To CJI On Justice Ramana & AP HC

Days after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde accusing Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards Telegu Desam Party, a petition has been filed against the Andhra Pradesh CM. The petition in the apex court says that "unsubstantiated allegations" were made by the Andhra CM about an SC Judge. Citing Article 121 and 211 of the Constitution, lawyer Sunil Kumar Singh urged the top court to issue a showcause notice to the Andhra CM for his "frivolous" accusations against a sitting SC judge and High Court judges.

READ | CM Jagan Writes To CJI; Accuses Justice Ramana Of Colluding With TDP To Topple Andhra Govt

CM Jagan writes to CJI

In a rare letter to Chief Justice of India, Jagan Mohan Reddy has 'responsibly' alleged that next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana - is trying to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to a few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.

READ | BJP leader slams Jagan Mohan Reddy government for increasing crime rate in Andhra Pradesh

Jagan's 8-page letter to CJI

In his letter the Andhra CM has alleged the following:

“With a sense of pain and anguish at the politicisation of institutions personally monitored by Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu through honourable sitting Judges of Supreme Court, facts would clearly demonstrate that the august institution of the High Court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected Government of the State of AP with indelible trail leading back to the overt and covert actions of Sri N Chandrababu Naidu through Honourable Sri Justice NV Ramana."



"Justice NV Ramana has been influencing sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telegu Desam Party have been allocated to few Honourable judges are enclosed in the annexure along with copies of orders passed. The above clearly demonstrates the nexus of Sri Justice NV Ramana, TDP, and few Honourable judges of the High Court."



“Justice Ramana's proximity to Chandrababu Naidu is well known. I am making this statement with utmost responsibility. I may only bring it to your notice that a former judge of the honourable Supreme Court, Justice Chelameswar, placed this fact on record with EVIDENCE."

READ | Free motors for small farmers, Andhra CM Jagan launches YSR Jala Kala

READ | Andhra DGP Assures Temple Vandalism Incidents ‘isolated’ Amid BJP Criticism For CM Jagan