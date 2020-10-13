Petition In SC Against Andhra CM Jagan For His Letter To CJI On Justice Ramana & AP HC

Days after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde accusing Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards Telegu Desam Party, a petition has been filed against the Andhra Pradesh CM. The petition in the apex court says that "unsubstantiated allegations" were made by the Andhra CM about an SC Judge. Citing Article 121 and 211 of the Constitution, lawyer Sunil Kumar Singh urged the top court to issue a showcause notice to the Andhra CM for his "frivolous" accusations against a sitting SC judge and High Court judges.
In a rare letter to Chief Justice of India, Jagan Mohan Reddy has 'responsibly' alleged that next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana - is trying to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to a few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.
