AIIMS RDA Complaint: Home Minister Amit Shah Steps In, Assures Action Against Errant

A few hours after the Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) of the AIIMS, New Delhi complained of medical professionals being asked to vacate their rented homes, Union Minister Amit Shah stepped in to defuse the crisis. He spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking medical professionals to vacate their homes. Shah also called the AIIMS RDA and promised immediate action in every case of ostracisation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. #Coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah personally called Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) & assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously & action will be taken immediately: Dr S Rajkumar T, General Secretary, RDA AIIMS https://t.co/RHsUaVVfmN — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Doctors put forth demands

The letter of AIIMS RDA accessed by Republic TV states that some doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers had been forced to vacate their rented accommodation by the landlords based on the premise that they were more susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection. It was also noted that healthcare professionals were facing a lot of difficulty in reaching the hospitals from their residence due to the lockdown and suspension of public transport. The RDA requested Shah to arrange proper transport and direct the police to allow them hassle-free access to the hospital.

Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh, the president of the AIIMS RDA spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the demands of the doctors. He remarked that transport was a major issue faced by the hospital staff. He also mentioned that some landlords were so fearful of COVID-19 that they were asking doctors to vacate the rented accommodation. Furthermore, Dr. Singh revealed that there were problems regarding personal protective equipment. He highlighted that the primary and secondary healthcare system was in a very poor condition.

