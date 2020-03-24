The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

AIIMS RDA Complaint: Home Minister Amit Shah Steps In, Assures Action Against Errant

Law & Order

Acting on the complaint of the AIIMS RDA, Amit Shah asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take action against landlords asking doctors to vacate their homes.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit

A few hours after the Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) of the AIIMS, New Delhi complained of medical professionals being asked to vacate their rented homes, Union Minister Amit Shah stepped in to defuse the crisis. He spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking medical professionals to vacate their homes. Shah also called the AIIMS RDA and promised immediate action in every case of ostracisation.  

Read: AIIMS RDA Seeks Action From HM Against Eviction Of Healthcare Officials From Their Homes

Read: BREAKING: PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 Pm On Tuesday On Coronavirus Menace

Doctors put forth demands

The letter of AIIMS RDA accessed by Republic TV states that some doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers had been forced to vacate their rented accommodation by the landlords based on the premise that they were more susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection. It was also noted that healthcare professionals were facing a lot of difficulty in reaching the hospitals from their residence due to the lockdown and suspension of public transport. The RDA requested Shah to arrange proper transport and direct the police to allow them hassle-free access to the hospital. 

Read: Coronavirus: ICMR Predicts Delay In 'community Transmission' By 3 Weeks Due To Quarantine

Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh, the president of the AIIMS RDA spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the demands of the doctors. He remarked that transport was a major issue faced by the hospital staff. He also mentioned that some landlords were so fearful of COVID-19 that they were asking doctors to vacate the rented accommodation. Furthermore, Dr. Singh revealed that there were problems regarding personal protective equipment. He highlighted that the primary and secondary healthcare system was in a very poor condition.  

Read: Coronavirus: Centre Directs States To Release Funds For Additional Medical Facilities

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN