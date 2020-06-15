Ajay Pandita's Murder: Plea In J&K HC Seeks CBI Probe & Judicial Inquiry

Ramesh Pandita filed a writ petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court demanding a CBI probe and judicial inquiry into the murder of his relative Ajay Pandita, who was killed by terrorists on June 8. A coordinator of the global Kashmiri Pandit diaspora activities in J&K, the petitioner stated that the Kashmiri Pandit community had faced killings since the late 1980s. Citing the slain Sarpanch's interview to a local news channel in December 2019, Pandita argued that no security was provided by the J&K Police despite threats to the former's life.

Contending that this reflected the J&K Police's apathy and lack of sympathy towards the Kashmiri Pandit community, the petitioner expressed the apprehension that evidence might be tampered leading to the criminals getting away scot-free. Maintaining that the transparency in the investigation was of utmost importance for the victim's family and community, he pressed for a judicial inquiry by a retired HC judge along with the CBI probe. The matter shall come up for hearing at 11 am on Tuesday.

Here is the prayer of the petitioner:

"It is, therefore, humbly and respectfully prayed that Honorable Court by writ of mandamus, order CBI Probe into this matter along with a Judicial Inquiry by of the Hon’ble High Court immediately to secure justice to the victim’s family and the Kashmiri Pandit community. This Hon’ble Court may further be pleased to issue such other writ, direction or order in favour of the petitioner and against the respondent as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and appropriate in the facts and circumstances of this case."

'I will fulfill my father's dream'

Earlier on June 11, Niyanta Pandita had demanded a probe into the killing of her father Ajay Pandita. Speaking to ANI, she questioned why he had not been given security. Stressing that her father was a brave man who had served India without fear, she vowed to fulfill his dream.

Niyanta Pandita said, "They shot my father at the back. They are cowards. I demand an inquiry into the killing of my father. Why was he not given security? He was one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed in the Valley. He was a brave man and always served the nation without fear. I am concerned about the safety of my family. I will continue with my studies and fulfill my father's dream."

