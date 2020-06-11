J-K: Late Ajay Pandita's Daughter Demands Probe Into His Killing, Questions Security

Daughter of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita-- the congress Sarpanch who was shot dead on Monday, has demanded a probe into the killing. Niyanta Pandita further questioned why was her father not given ay security. Reportedly, the late sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was shot dead.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Niyanta Pandita said, "They shot my father at the back. They are cowards. I demand an inquiry into the killing of my father. Why was he not given security? He was one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed in the Valley. He was a brave man and always served the nation without fear. I am concerned about the safety of my family. I will continue with my studies and fulfill my father's dream."

She further added, "I felt proud when my father's mortal remains were carried in tricolor. He had seen a dream for India, and now India has to do something for him. My father is 'Amar' and 'Shaheed'."

Read: J&K: Sarpanch Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Read: 'Devastated, but proud': Ajay Pandita's daughter asserts family will go back to Kashmir

Ajay Pandita shot dead

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. According to the police, the terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, at around 6 pm, leaving him critically wounded. The police further stated that he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Read: Bollywood stars post strong statements on killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita

Read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on J&K Sarpanch Ajay Pandita’s killing, issues statement

(With ANI Inputs)