Haryana CM Khattar Slams Cong's 'mischievous Attempt' To Blame BJP For Delhi Violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for blaming the BJP for the ongoing incidents of violence in the national capital and called it their "mischievous attempt" during US President Donald Trump's visit.

"It is unfortunate that this statement by Congress comes at a time when US President Trump is on his visit to India. "It seems that it is a mischievous attempt," he told the media.

CM Khattar added that the Central government would conduct an investigation and will not spare those behind the violence.

At least 10 people have lost their lives after violent protests rocked north-east Delhi in the past two days, leaving nearly 200 injured.

'BJP, RSS behind violence in Delhi,' alleges Congress' Udit Raj

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind the violent clashes that broke out in the North-East Delhi on Monday. "BJP is behind yesterday's violence. They want to break the country," he said.

He also claimed that violence in Delhi escalated because of the 'inflammatory' comments made by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

"It is a matter of grave concern and shame that BJP leader Kapil Mishra is making such inflammatory statements in the presence of Delhi Police. Delhi Police which works under Union Ministry of Home Affairs is not able to control the situation", Udit Raj told news agency ANI.

Delhi borders sealed

Sources have reported that all Delhi borders have been sealed, keeping in mind the violent clashes that escalated in the National Capital on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Not only the Noida border but borders across the national capital have been sealed. Authorities have stated that each and every vehicle is to be checked and then be allowed to cross into Delhi. Section 144 against unlawful gathering has been imposed in four districts.

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri, and as of Tuesday.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in the presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

