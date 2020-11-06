Andhra Pradesh Govt To Free 55 Life-term Convicts

In a major step, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday, approved the release of 55 prisoners based on the recommendation made by a high-level committee. Andhra Pradesh government will soon set 55 life convicts free from various prisons across the state.

Out of the 147 female life convicts, 55 female prisoners who have completed 5 years are eligible under G.O.Ms.No.131 of Home Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh dated 05-11-2020. All the prisoners will be scrutinized and then released by next week.

'Government will support these women'

Most of these prisoners who are to be released are equipped with formal education like acquiring B.A. Degree, few have appeared for B.A. final year examinations and also for B.A. first year examination through distance education. Apart from this, some of them have learnt trades like tailoring, embroidery, baking and courses.

AP Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita stated that this was a historic decision taken by the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the details, Home Minister said, "The government will support these women after they will be released. A total of 55 prisoners are said to be released next week. 21 women prisoners are set to be released from Special Prison for Women from Rajamahendravaram, 27 prisoners will be set free from Special Prison for Women from Kadapa, 2 prisoners from central prison, Vishakhapatnam and 5 women from central prison, Nellore."

