Andhra Pradesh: Suspended Dr.Sudhakar Discharged From Mental Hospital Following HC Orders

Following the Andhra Pradesh High Court orders, Dr. Sudhakar, an anaesthetist who was suspended for allegedly questioning state government over masks, was discharged from mental hospital on Friday, June 5.

The Andhra Pradesh HC declared that Dr. Sudhakar was not in police or CBI custody and could be released after getting permission from the hospital superintendent. The court was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Dr. Sudhakar's mother Kaveri Bai. In the writ petition, Kaveri Bai challenged Dr. Sudhakar's detention at the hospital for mental health problems.

Last week, Dr. Sudhakar had written a letter to the hospital superintendent expressing concerns over his treatment. He had mentioned about the side-effects of the medication being given to him and enclosed a photograph of his lip, which he claimed had dried up due to the 'unnecessary medication'.

Dr. Sudhakar was suspended for allegedly questioning Andhra Pradesh government over masks. As per reports, on May 16 the doctor was found creating a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Visakhapatnam in a drunken state. He is said to have removed his shirt and lied down on the national highway after parking his car on the roadside. Later police officials detained him and he was admitted at a mental hospital in Vizag on the grounds that his mental condition is not stable.

CBI Files FIR

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed FIR against Visakhapatnam police on Andhra Pradesh HC directions. The CBI also filed FIR against Dr. Sudhakar for creating a ruckus and misbehaving with police constable on duty. CBI also visited the scene of the offence and the police station and seized CCTV footage of King George Hospital along with 130 pages report of the 4th police CD file.

COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Andhra Pradesh has 4303 total coronavirus cases, out of which 1654 are active cases. About 2576 patients have been cured and discharged and the state has reported 73 deaths so far.

India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 2,36,657 of which 1,15,942 are active. About 6,642 people have died thus far while 1,14,073 have recovered.

(With inputs from agency)