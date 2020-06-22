Ritual Going On For Centuries Shouldn't Be Interfered With: Centre Backs Puri Yatra In SC

The Central Government on Monday before the Supreme Court mentioned for urgent hearing an application for reconsideration of an earlier order of the Supreme Court staying the annual Rath Yatra at Puri, Odisha, this year.

The Centre stated before the Supreme Court that the Rath Yatra was a centuries-old tradition which should not be stopped keeping in mind the faith and belief of millions of Lord Jagannath devotees.

“If Lord Jagannath doesn’t come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years, according to what crores of people believe,” the Centre said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was representing the Centre before the Supreme Court. He said that the Centre has certain suggestions on how the Rath Yatra can be carried out without violating COVID 19 norms. The Solicitor General said that only the Sebayats of the Lord Jagannath temple who have tested negative for COVID-19 should be allowed to be a part of the Yatra. Devotees can seek blessings via a live TV telecast.

Further, the Temple Committee should be allowed to supervise the arrangements, the SG suggested.

Following this, the bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjeev Khanna that was to hear the matter has been changed; it will now be heard by CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice AS Bopanna on Monday itself.

"I said the tradition of centuries may not be stopped. It's a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years ad per traditions. While maintaining the precautions to ensure that pandemic is not spread, the State Government can impose a curfew for a day. All sebayats and Pandas and others who are tested negative can participate in rituals as may be decided by HH Shri Shankracharya. People may not congregate and seek blessings on TV during the live telecast. Raja of Puri and the temple committee may supervise arrangements of these rituals," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Republic World.

The Odisha government had agreed with the suggestions of the Centre on the issue swaying from its earlier stand of leaving it up to the wisdom of the Supreme Court to decide what should be done.

