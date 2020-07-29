Mahesh & Mukesh Bhatt's Words on Sushant To Blame For Alia Being Trolled: Babul Supriyo

BJP leader and union MoS Babul Supriyo took to Twitter to opine on the ongoing scenario in the film industry in view of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. According to the Union Minister, a talented actor like Alia Bhatt has had to face aggressive 'criminal trolling' on social media because of comments made by her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He urged Mumbai Police to arrest the cyberbullies.

Here's the prob•If a super-matured senior personality like #MaheshBhatt met #SushanthSinghRajput just twice, what gave him the right to compare #SSR to Parveen Babijee?Its bcuz of Maheshji/Mukeshji's comments that super-talented @aliaa08 had to face such 'Dirt' on SocialMedia — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 29, 2020

Supriyo spoke further about nepotism and slammed those who've maligned Bollywood for it by claiming that it "exists in every field". He stated that the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide is completely different than the unfair and discriminatory practices in the Hindi film industry. Moreover, citing Alia Bhatt's example, he also claimed that despite their privilege, star kids' talents and their success define them.

Ws appalled to see the kind of 'criminal' trolling @aliaa08 had to face•Wud expect @MumbaiPolice to identity&arrest the culprits soon•Yes, StarKids do get gr8 launches easily but it's only talent that defines if they meet success or failure & @aliaa08 hs proved she pure talent — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 29, 2020

Sorry Bhai, don't agree with that!Wil not allow Bollywood to be maligned & singled for Nepotism• It's exits every Field•Finding the circumstances that led to #SSR's death, probing all criminal aspects, if any, is completely different frm the

Nepotism/Outsider/Insider debate https://t.co/2bLnMjsGWr — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 29, 2020

Babul Supriyo's tweets indicate the need for a demarcation between the nepotism debate sparked because of the actions of "powerful people" like Mahesh Bhatt and the probe into the circumstances that led to Sushant's death. the Union Minister's tweets follow the latest development in the investigation of Sushant Singh's death where the late actor's family has filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide among other charges. Rhea has also been accused of co-conspiring with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to control and manipulate Sushant into taking the tragic step.

SSR death probe investigation

Meanwhile, a team of 4 from Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday to further probe into the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They were likely to visit the DCP of Cyber Crime branch in BKC, Mumbai to attain Sushant's social media account handles info and also Kotak Mahindra Bank to investigate the financial transactions made on Sushant's account. Bihar Police is also likely to record the statement of Sushant's Mumbai based sister Mitu Singh.

