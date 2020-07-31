Bihar Police To Make Mahesh Shetty Prime Witness In Sushant Case; Access Key Information

In a breaking development in the probe by Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Bihar Police is likely to make actor and Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty the prime witness in the investigation.

According to sources, this development comes after Mahesh Shetty informed the Bihar Police that Sushant did not want to change his personal staff who had been with him since the beginning. However, Rhea Chakraborty and her mother changed his staff, including Sushant’s full-time bodyguard, who was fired by Rhea on March 22, just days before the lockdown was imposed.

Mahesh Shetty also informed that Sushant used to reset his phone every time he spoke with his friends or sister as Rhea never wanted him to get in contact with his friends or family members.

Sushant's father files FIR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, who had been maintaining a stoic silence over the actor’s demise, has lodged an FIR accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the actor’s suicide. As per the FIR copy, among the various allegations is the claim that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to 'quit the movie business and wished to do organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh Shetty'.

However, Rhea Chakraborty allegedly expressed her disappointment with Sushant Singh Rajput’s decision and coerced him by purportedly threatening to 'leak his medical bills to the media', stating him to be ‘mad’, as per the FIR. The FIR alleges that when Rhea realised that Sushant Singh Rajput won’t listen to her anymore, she left the actor’s house on June 8, 2020, taking away 'cash, jewellery, his laptop and credit cards, which included several of the actor’s several important documents and medical receipts'.

Rhea Chakraborty seeks transfer of Bihar probe to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty, in a petition filed in Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death said she has been falsely implicated in the case. The petition also stated that she was in a 'live-in relationship' with the late actor since a year till June 8, 2020 - about one week before she died. "I am falsely implicated in the case," Chakraborty stated in her petition which has been accessed by Republic.

However, this is in stark contrast to her earlier stand when she had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the investigation to be handed over to CBI.

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. While the Mumbai Police was quick to declare it a case of suicide, the case is getting murkier by the day with shocking revelations including financial angle has come up in the case. While there has been growing discontent with the Mumbai Police over the handling of the investigation and growing demand for the case to be transferred to Central agencies, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has outright refused to handover the case to CBI.