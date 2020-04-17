BJP Condemns Attack On Policemen In Tonk; Says Culprits Should Be 'strongly Dealt' With

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday condemned the attack on policemen in Rajasthan's Tonk and demanded that state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should take strict action against the culprits. This comes after five policemen were injured when the cops were patrolling in the areas where curfew has been imposed. The BJP IT cell chief claimed that 'such incidents' are happening in particular locations where 'the minority community' lives.

Three of the policemen attacked in Tonk have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Two of them have head injuries. In a similar incident earlier, a mob of around 150 persons in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad had pelted stones on a team of medical and police personnel on Wednesday.

'There is an epidemic'

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "It is very unfortunate that while India is fighting the pandemic, there is this epidemic which has broken out where healthcare workers are being attacked by people. I think we should be very clear that these attacks are happening in particular locations where the minority community lives. This has a lot to do with what has been told to them about Corona or the administration role in general."

Furthermore, he said, "When you have an influential seminary like the Tablighi Jamaat and its head preachers who say that this is something that will be cured by the intervention of God and doctors really don't matter. There is a problem in how the community is being educated. And unless we realise the challenge at hand, we will not be able to address it."

Demanding stern action against the culprits, Malviya said, "It is incumbent on the local state government, the Chief Minister, in this case, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and address the members of the community that this cannot go on forever. And those who are responsible for the attack on policemen and frontline health workers, have to be dealt with strongly. The way the Uttar Pradesh police did in Moradabad."

'Attack was pre-planned'

Speaking to Republic TV earlier in the day, Rajasthan Police said that the attack was pre-planned. Police said: "There was crowd. We told them to go inside. But there were 100- 125 people who attacked us. Incident happened in Kasai mohalla. Their intention was not good. We just saved our lives.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra told Republic TV that strict action should be taken against those who attack doctors. He said, "We should not hesitate taking action against them. Coronavirus is a major disease, people should be aware that doctors are working for their betterment only. Be it Moradabad, Punjab or Tonk, attackers should not be spared.

Image Credits: Amit Malviya Twitter